UPDATE 1-Waldorf Astoria owner Anbang plans Hong Kong IPO of life insurance unit -sources

By Denny Thomas and Julie Zhu
HONG KONG, Aug 23 Anbang Insurance Group Co,
which owns New York's Waldorf Astoria hotel, plans to list its
life insurance business in Hong Kong and has invited investment
banks to pitch for advisory mandates in the coming weeks,
sources familiar with the matter said.
Beijing-based Anbang, which earlier this year aborted a $14
billion bid for Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc,
has not set a firm timetable of the planned initial public
offering (IPO), the people told Reuters..
However, one source said banks had been asked to submit
requests for the proposal by Aug. 26, and an IPO could take
place by mid 2017.
Privately-owned Anbang, established in 2004 as an auto
insurer, has emerged as one of China's most aggressive acquirers
of overseas assets in the past two years, spending more than $30
billion buying luxury hotels, insurers and other property
assets. But its relentless pursuit of overseas assets and ad hoc
style have raised regulatory questions both at home and abroad.
Chinese financial magazine Caixin reported in March that
China's insurance regulator was likely to reject Anbang's bid
for Starwood as it would put the insurer's offshore assets above
a 15 percent threshold for overseas investments.
Anbang's decision to list its insurance business has
surprised some, especially since the company is known to be
secretive about its operations and little is known about its
shareholders or the company itself.
Anbang's chairman Wu Xiaohui has given few press interviews,
but he told a Harvard students gathering in 2015 that eventually
all of Anbang's subsidiaries will be listed.
Anbang offers a full range of insurance products, and at the
end of June its total life insurance premium was 228.4 billion
yuan ($34.4 billion), accounting for 10 percent of China's life
insurance market, according to the company's website. That makes
it the country's second-biggest insurer behind state-owned China
Life Insurance Co Ltd .
Anbang has nearly 2 trillion yuan of assets under
management, and has more than 30,000 employees and 35 million
customers worldwide, its website says.
An external spokesman for Anbang declined to
comment on Anbang's IPO plans. The sources declined to be
identified as the information is not public.
(Reporting by Denny Thomas and Julie Zhu; Additional reportin
by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Keith Weir and David Evans)