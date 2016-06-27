Anbang plans to convert most of Waldorf Astoria to apartments -WSJ

BRIEF-NAV CANADA reports December traffic figures
* Air traffic in December 2016 increased by an average of 4.4 per cent compared to same month in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 26 China's Anbang Insurance Group Co plans to convert as much as three-quarters of the rooms at the landmark Waldorf Astoria hotel into apartments, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The Chinese insurer, which bought the New York hotel from Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc in 2014 for $1.95 billion, plans to close the Waldorf for up to three years starting next spring, the report said.
It plans to convert as many as 1,100 of the hotel's 1,413 rooms into condominiums, according to the Journal. When the hotel reopens, it will have 300 to 500 guest rooms.
The plan also calls for the hotel to cut hundreds of jobs, according to the report.
Anbang could not immediately be reached for comment.
(Reporting by Michael Erman; Editing by Dan Grebler)
Jan 16 Oil producer Noble Energy Inc said on Monday it would buy smaller rival Clayton Williams Energy Inc for about $2.7 billion in a cash-and-stock deal to enhance its presence in the Permian Basin, the top U.S. oil field.
Jan 16 American Apparel LLC said it had started to lay off staff on Monday, after Canadian apparel maker Gildan Activewear Inc withdrew its initial plan to acquire some of the bankrupt U.S. fashion retailer's manufacturing operations.