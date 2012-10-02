REFILE-Permira takes the lead in Ancestry sale talks-sources

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
NEW YORK Oct 2 Permira Advisers LLP has emerged as the front-runner to take genealogy website Ancestry.com Inc private, two people familiar with the matter said, in a deal that could top $1.5 billion.
Ancestry is focusing its discussions on Permira after it asked the private equity firm and its competitors - Hellman & Friedman LLC and TPG Capital LP - to improve on their offers, the people said. Talks with Permira could still fall apart and there is no certainty a deal will be reached, they added.
The price under negotiation could not be learned, but sources familiar with the matter had previously told Reuters that Ancestry was seeking more than $35 per share for a sale, valuing the company at over $1.5 billion.
Provo, Utah-based Ancestry, whose website helps users trace their family roots by scouring online records, did not respond to a request for comment. Permira declined to comment, while Hellman & Friedman and TPG did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.