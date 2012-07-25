版本:
Ancestry.com posts higher results on subscriber growth

July 25 Ancestry.com Inc posted higher quarterly results on a 20 percent rise in subscribers.

Net income for the company, which is looking to go private, rose to $20 million, or 44 cents per share, from $16.6 million, or 33 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue for the quarter rose 18 percent to $119.1 million.

