UPDATE 1-Andean American eyes JV, sale of some assets

Oct 28 Andean American Gold Corp , a Toronto-based gold and copper miner, said it was looking to sell or enter into partnerships for some of its properties.

The company also said it may need considerably more capital than previously planned to put its Invicta mine in Peru into production and has delayed completing a feasibility study on the project.

Early indications suggest that the initial capital costs may exceed $150 million and the mine may only support a production rate of 4,000 tonnes per day, and not the 5,000 tonnes per day as originally chalked out in a July study, the company said in a statement.

Andean said the options being considered included joint venture partners, the sale of some of its properties and buying new projects. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)