UPDATE 1-Anderson Energy considers options, including sale

Feb 21 Canadian oil and gas company Anderson Energy Ltd said it is looking at strategic options, including a sale, after its shares have lost more than half their value over the past year amid stubbornly low natural gas prices.

Anderson Energy shares were trading up 14 percent at 57 Canadian cents on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

In October last year, the company had decided to defer drilling of some 74 wells after 2012 and spend most of its capital budget on light oil horizontal drilling.

Natural gas prices have been depressed for years now, driving oil and gas companies to move to liquids-rich regions. In late January, natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange touched $2.231 for the front month, their lowest since 2002.

Output for fourth quarter was about 7,930 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed), down 4 percent from last year's fourth quarter, hurt by outages and regulatory delays.

The company also set a capital budget of C$15 million for its Cardium oil drilling program in the first quarter.