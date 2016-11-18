Andersons testing corn for vomitoxin at Indiana ethanol plant -website

CHICAGO Nov 18 The Andersons Inc said
it was testing every delivery of corn for vomitoxin from Monday
at its ethanol plant near Clymers, in central Indiana, according
to a company website on Friday.
Vomitoxin, a plant toxin, can sicken animals and humans if
eaten in large quantities. Its presence can be concentrated if
infected corn is used to produce the ethanol byproduct of
distillers' grains, an animal feed. Vomitoxin typically results
from fungus that thrives when there is excess rain during corn's
growing season.
Andersons said it will dock prices for farmers delivering
corn with 4 parts per million (ppm) vomitoxin; corn with 7 ppm
and above will be rejected. (The website is available by
clicking here bit.ly/2gnWwYQ)
(Reporting by Michael Hirtzer)