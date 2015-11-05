版本:
Andersons Inc says could double capacity at Michigan ethanol plant

CHICAGO Nov 5 The Andersons Inc on Thursday said it could double production at its ethanol plant in Albion, Michigan, which has an annual capacity of 55 million gallons per year.

Chairman Michael Anderson in a conference call with investors said the plant was recently approved as an "efficient" facility by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, allowing it to make the corn-based biofuel at volumes above current levels.

(Reporting by Michael Hirtzer)

