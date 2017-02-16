版本:
Andersons Inc sees total U.S. ethanol exports as high as 1.2 bln gallons in 2017

NEW YORK Feb 16 The Andersons Inc expects strong U.S. ethanol industry exports to continue this year, ranging from 1 to 1.2 billion gallons, an executive said on Thursday.

The group said it expects the strong ethanol exports seen last year to continue in 2017, the company said on a conference call. (Reporting by Chris Prentice)
