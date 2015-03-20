版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 3月 21日 星期六 01:07 BJT

Andersons shares up after Bloomberg report hints Glencore interest

March 20 Shares of U.S.-based agribusiness Andersons Inc jumped nearly 6 percent on Friday, outpacing others in the sector, after a Bloomberg report speculated that Glencore PLC could be interested in acquiring the company.

The story mentioned Glencore's interest in expanding its agricultural assets. (Click on: here) (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Chris Reese)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐