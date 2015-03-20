Andersons shares up after Bloomberg report hints Glencore interest

BRIEF-Big Wind Capital announces management change
* Big Wind Capital Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company
March 20 Shares of U.S.-based agribusiness Andersons Inc jumped nearly 6 percent on Friday, outpacing others in the sector, after a Bloomberg report speculated that Glencore PLC could be interested in acquiring the company.
The story mentioned Glencore's interest in expanding its agricultural assets. (Click on: here) (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Chris Reese)
* First Citizens Bank purchases certain assets, assumes certain liabilities of Guaranty Bank of Milwaukee, Wis.
* Ord Mountain Resources Corp provides update on qualifying transaction