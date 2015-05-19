Andersons says will not profit from Kay Flo acquisition this year

CHICAGO May 19 Andersons Inc will not make a profit this year from its acquisition of Kay Flo Industries because the deal came after the seasonal business spike for the fertilizer company, Andersons chief operating officer Hal Reed said on Tuesday.

Grain and fertilizer handler and ethanol maker Andersons said it paid $125 million for South Dakota-based Kay Flo, which will expand Andersons' reach in the western portion of the U.S. Corn Belt.

"The generation of gross profit (in U.S. fertilizer sales) comes in the spring season, so there will be a loss," Reed said

on a conference call with analysts, adding that the loss will not be a "terribly significant number." (Reporting by Michael Hirtzer; Editing by Richard Chang)