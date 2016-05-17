UPDATE 2-HC2 offers $1 bln to buy U.S. grain handler Andersons

(Adds Andersons comment, financial details, share price,
company background)
By Tom Polansek and Vishaka George
May 17 HC2 Holdings Inc, a company run
by former hedge fund manager Philip Falcone, said on Tuesday it
has made a bid to buy U.S. grain handler Andersons Inc
for about $1 billion in cash.
Andersons is not looking to be acquired, the company's new
chief executive told Reuters a day earlier.
"As a public company, we like where we're at," CEO Patrick
Bowe said in an interview. A spokeswoman for Andersons did not
immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.
HC2's offer of $37 per share represents a 42 percent premium
to Andersons' closing price on Tuesday. HC2, a diversified
holding company, said it would also assume $402 million of
Andersons' debt.
Andersons' shares were up 26 pct at $32.74 in extended
trading, while HC2's shares were little changed. Andersons'
stock price is down 45 percent over the past year.
Analysts have long considered the company, which has a
market value of about $748 million, to be a prime takeover
target in the farm sector because of its medium size and
diversified assets, including grain storage facilities and rail
cars.
HC2 has repeatedly expressed interest in a "negotiated
transaction" to Andersons' board since January, HC2 said in a
letter to the agribusiness.
At a meeting last month, Andersons said HC2's offer was too
low without giving any "indication of an acceptable price or a
justification for a higher price," according to the letter.
Andersons has been "poorly managed," HC2 said, citing weak
earnings and a $100 million budget for a new corporate
headquarters.
Bowe, 57, became Andersons' CEO and president in November
after a career at global commodities trader Cargill Inc
.
Under the previous CEO, Andersons began building a new
138,000 square-foot headquarters near its current home base in
Maumee, Ohio, which it leases.
Jim Burmeister, treasurer of Andersons, declined to reveal
the cost of the new headquarters to Reuters on Monday.
HC2, which holds a stake in Andersons, said as an
alternative to acquiring the entire company it was willing to
buy the company's grain and rail businesses for $950 million. In
addition, it would also make stalking horse bids for each of the
company's remaining assets, HC2 said.
A "stalking horse" bid is used as a starting bid or
minimally accepted offer that other interested bidders must
surpass if they want to buy the company.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago and Vishaka George in
Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Matthew Lewis)