U.S. grain handler Andersons not interested being acquired -CEO

CHICAGO May 21 U.S. grain handler Andersons Inc is not interested in being acquired, Chief Executive Officer Mike Anderson said on Thursday after Richardson International expressed interest in a takeover.

Richardson, one of Canada's largest grain handlers, last week said it was interested in Andersons as part of a push to expand in the United States.

"Our strategy does not include selling today," Mike Anderson said in an interview.

