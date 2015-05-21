UPDATE 1-U.S. grain handler Andersons not looking to be acquired -CEO

UPDATE 1-Foxconn CEO says investment for display plant in U.S. would exceed $7 bln
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
(Adds comments from CEO, background)
By Tom Polansek
NEW YORK May 21 U.S. grain handler Andersons Inc is not interested in being acquired, Chief Executive Officer Mike Anderson said on Thursday after Richardson International expressed interest in a takeover.
Richardson, one of Canada's largest grain handlers, last week said it was interested in Andersons as part of a push to expand in the United States.
"Our strategy does not include selling today," Anderson, the grandson of the company's founders, said in an interview.
Analysts have long considered Andersons, which has a $1.2 billion market value, to be a prime takeover target in the farm sector because of its diversified assets, including grain storage facilities and rail cars.
At a BMO Capital Markets investor conference in New York, Anderson said the company ranked eighth in U.S. storage capacity for grain. Archer Daniels Midland Co, Marubeni Corp's Gavilon and Cargill Inc held the top spots.
"Our primary intent, at this time, is that we believe we have a wonderful future for decades as an independent company," Anderson said. "That doesn't mean that somebody else wouldn't say that they'd be interested in buying us." (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
KINSHASA, Jan 22 China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) said on Sunday that it has signed an agreement with Chinese private equity firm BHR to support BHR's acquisition of a 24 percent stake in Democratic Republic of Congo's giant Tenke copper mine.
WASHINGTON, Jan 21 President Donald Trump is ordering federal agencies to undermine Obamacare through regulatory action, a move that could weaken enforcement of the requirement for Americans to buy health coverage and give insurers leeway to drop some benefits.