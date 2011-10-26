版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 10月 27日 星期四 05:17 BJT

TABLE-Chile bottler Andina Q3 net up 8.7 pct yr/yr

 Oct 26 Financial results for Chile's Andina
AND_pb.SN (AKOb.N), the second-largest Coca-Cola bottler in
Latin America, for the third quarter as released on Wednesday
(in billions of pesos unless otherwise stated).
                      July-Sept 2011        July-Sept 2010
Net profit                   19.932                18.344
Revenue                     228.108               203.807
EPS (pesos, Series A)         24.97                 22.98
 ($1= 515.14 Chilean pesos at the end of September)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐