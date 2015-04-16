Andreessen Horowitz hires Facebook former general counsel Ted Ullyot

April 16 Venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz has hired Facebook Inc's former general counsel Ted Ullyot for handling its policy and regulatory affairs.

Andreessen Horowitz has set up a policy and regulatory affairs team to manage regulatory and legal issues related to technology companies, a spokeswoman for the firm said on Thursday.

Andreessen Horowitz's portfolio includes online home rental marketplace Airbnb and ride-sharing service Lyft, both of which have faced regulatory issues.

Ullyot has earlier been a litigation partner in Kirkland & Ellis LLP. He has also served as a deputy assistant to former U.S. President George W. Bush and chief of staff at the Justice Department under former attorney general Alberto Gonzales. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)