UPDATE 1-Android vendors unfazed by Google-Motorola deal

* Sony Ericsson, HTC, Acer see no impact on their plans
* Deal seen as legal protection for Android
* Not seen as competitive threat to fellow Android users
By Tarmo Virki
BERLIN, Sept 1 Smartphone vendors using
Google's (GOOG.O) Android platform are unfazed by the U.S. Web
giant's acquisition of Motorola Mobility (MMI.N), seeing it as
a move to protect the software from legal attacks and not a
competitive threat in the marketplace.
Android vendors Sony Ericsson (6758.T) (ERICb.ST), HTC
(2498.TW) and Acer (2353.TW) told Reuters at the IFA consumer
electronics fair in Berlin they are not changing their product
plans regarding Android due to the deal.
Last month Google unveiled its biggest deal ever, acquiring
Motorola Mobility for $12.5 billion, launching it into a
lower-margin manufacturing business and pitting it against many
of the 38 other handset companies that now use Google's Android
software. [ID:nL3E7JF1LD]
The move has raised fears that some top Android vendors
could seek other platforms for their smartphones.
"Google is mainly trying to protect Android. Patents is
what they are after," Florian Seiche, head of Europe, Middle
East and Africa for HTC, told Reuters in an interview.
Google, HTC and others using the platform have been under
numerous legal challenges from the likes of Apple (AAPL.O) and
Microsoft (MSFT.O). Apple has also seen the first courtroom
success in its attempts to block Samsung (005930.KS) from
selling some of its Android devices.[ID:nLDE76B0D9]
The Motorola acquisition will give Google access to one of
the mobile phone industry's largest patent libraries. The
company had been under pressure to build a patent portfolio
after losing out to Apple (AAPL.O), Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and
others in a recent auction of bankrupt Nortel's assets.
"It is important for us to protect the Android ecosystem,"
Nikolaus Scheurer, head of product marketing at Sony Ericsson,
said in an interview.
All the latest Sony Ericsson smartphone models use Google's
Android software.
"Google confirmed that this is not making Google a hardware
manufacturer. I assume the global market share of Motorola is
somewhere around 15 percent in Android. I think everybody would
agree that it does not really make sense to jeopardise 85
percent of your business," Scheurer said.
Sony Ericsson has held on to its option of using
Microsoft's Windows Phone platform, but has not rolled out a
new Microsoft model for several quarters.
Stefan Engel, the head of Acer's German operations, said
the firm would continue to make Android devices and the deal
had not had an impact on the company's software plans.
