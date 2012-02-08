ON THE MOVE: E*Trade veteran starts firm with Angeles Advisors

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
Feb 8 Veteran adviser Jon Foster, former head of E*TRADE Wealth Management, has started an independent firm formed with the institutional investment advisory firm Angeles Investment Advisors, he said on Wednesday.
Foster, a 30-year industry veteran, is hoping his diverse background working at both big brokerages and boutique firms will help him recruit other advisers to join his firm, Angeles Wealth Management.
"It's good to understand all of those models," Foster said in an interview, referring to traditional wirehouse brokerages and smaller firms, which are more fee-based.
"Most of those people in those models don't understand each other very well," he said. "When I sit and interview an adviser, I know where they come from ... Understanding what they do all day long is very helpful."
Foster, who started his advising career 30 years ago, is partnering with the California-based Angeles Investment Advisors, an institutional investment advisory firm that has about $40 billion in client assets.
Foster said he is planning to recruit advisers across the United States and is in talks with several adviser teams.
Recruiting from the bigger brokerages, where advisers are often offered hefty recruiting packages from competing firms, could pose a challenge for start-ups like Angeles, said New York-based financial services recruiter Mark Elzweig.
"Many of those advisers will have to forgo a big signing bonus to join him," Elzweig said. "That's why recruiting people who are already independent is a more logical fit for most RIAs."
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.