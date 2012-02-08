ON THE MOVE: E*Trade veteran starts firm with Angeles Advisors

Feb 8 Veteran adviser Jon Foster, former head of E*TRADE Wealth Management, has started an independent firm formed with the institutional investment advisory firm Angeles Investment Advisors, he said on Wednesday.

Foster, a 30-year industry veteran, is hoping his diverse background working at both big brokerages and boutique firms will help him recruit other advisers to join his firm, Angeles Wealth Management.

"It's good to understand all of those models," Foster said in an interview, referring to traditional wirehouse brokerages and smaller firms, which are more fee-based.

"Most of those people in those models don't understand each other very well," he said. "When I sit and interview an adviser, I know where they come from ... Understanding what they do all day long is very helpful."

Foster, who started his advising career 30 years ago, is partnering with the California-based Angeles Investment Advisors, an institutional investment advisory firm that has about $40 billion in client assets.

Foster said he is planning to recruit advisers across the United States and is in talks with several adviser teams.

Recruiting from the bigger brokerages, where advisers are often offered hefty recruiting packages from competing firms, could pose a challenge for start-ups like Angeles, said New York-based financial services recruiter Mark Elzweig.

"Many of those advisers will have to forgo a big signing bonus to join him," Elzweig said. "That's why recruiting people who are already independent is a more logical fit for most RIAs."