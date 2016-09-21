版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 22日 星期四 02:18 BJT

MOVES-Angelo Gordon & Co hires Damien Loveday to head investor relations

Sept 19 Alternative investment firm Angelo Gordon & Co named Damien Loveday managing director of investor relations.

In his new role, Loveday will be responsible for enhancing and expanding the firm's institutional relationships in the EMEA region.

Prior to joining, Loveday was at Willis Towers Watson for nearly a decade, where he most recently worked as global head of diversifying strategies. (Reporting by John Benny)

