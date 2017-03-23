MOVES-Twin Brook Capital names Garrett Ryan head of capital markets

BRIEF-Viveve Medical enters term loan agreement with CRG Servicing Llc
* On May 22, 2017 co entered term loan agreement with CRG Servicing Llc - SEC filing
March 23 Twin Brook Capital Partners, the middle-market direct lending unit of private equity firm Angelo Gordon & Co, appointed Garrett Ryan as a partner and head of capital markets, effective immediately.
Ryan joins Twin Brook from Fifth Third Bank, where he served as managing director, Debt Capital Markets.
He will be based in Chicago. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
LONDON, May 24 Food and drink megabrands are seeing their sales chewed away by smaller, nimbler, cooler rivals. They can't beat them - so now they're joining them.
* PAG Holdings Limited reports 9.9 percent passive stake in Zhaopin Ltd, as of May 17, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2qOJ30c) Further company coverage: