版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 23日 星期四 21:34 BJT

MOVES-Twin Brook Capital names Garrett Ryan head of capital markets

March 23 Twin Brook Capital Partners, the middle-market direct lending unit of private equity firm Angelo Gordon & Co, appointed Garrett Ryan as a partner and head of capital markets, effective immediately.

Ryan joins Twin Brook from Fifth Third Bank, where he served as managing director, Debt Capital Markets.

He will be based in Chicago. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐