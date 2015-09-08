UPDATE 1-Angie's List names former Best Buy exec as CEO

(Adds CEO quote)
By Liana B. Baker
Sept 8 Angie's List Inc appointed Scott
Durchslag, a former Best Buy Co Inc executive, as its
new chief executive officer, the company said on Tuesday.
The company, known for letting its members review local
businesses, has recorded only a handful of profitable quarters
and its shares have lagged below the price of its initial public
offering in 2011. Its shares traded up 7 cents, or 1.4 percent,
at $5.11 on Tuesday.
The company, which was founded in 1995 and has about 3.2
million paid members, has been shifting from its origins as an
online review site to a marketplace that helps customers find
everything from chimney sweepers to plumbers. It generates the
bulk of its revenue by taking a cut of these transactions and
from advertising.
Durchslag replaces Bill Oesterle, the longtime CEO who said
in April that he was stepping down from the Indianapolis-based
company to pursue Indiana state politics.
Durchslag, who has been a paying member of Angie's List
since 2012 when he was looking for a roofing contractor, said he
views local services as being ripe for disruption.
"This is a massive market. Largely, the surface has really
just been scratched. The opportunity we have here is enormous,"
he said.
He sees partnerships as one area for expansion. Angie's List
has deals with insurance provider Allstate Corp, paint
company Benjamin Moore and Shaw, the carpet manufacturer, but
could do more, Durchslag said. Angie's List, which also has a
strong brand and deep relationships with its service providers,
can better tap customer data to make its service more
personalized, he added.
Angie's List faces new competition from Google Inc
and Amazon.com Inc, as well as upstarts such as
Thumbtack, which has a marketplace matching local services to
customers.
Durchslag said Angie's List has a head start on these
rivals, with an estimated $10 billion to $15 billion in
transactions per year between its members and service partners.
"There's a massive learning curve that goes into this kind
of thing," he said.
Durchslag, who most recently was president of global
commerce and marketing at Best Buy, also had stints at Expedia
Inc, Skype and McKinsey & Co, and has experience in
turnaround situations.
He was able to revive the Southeast Asia division of
Motorola when he worked there in the early 2000s, according to
former Motorola Mobile devices president Ron Garriques.
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)