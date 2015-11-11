IAC/InterActiveCorp offers to buy Angie's List for $512 mln

BRIEF-Alon USA Partners appoints Alan Moret as interim CEO of company
* On Jan 18, 2017, board of directors of company appointed Alan Moret as interim chief executive officer of company - SEC filing
Nov 11 Barry Diller's IAC/InterActiveCorp has offered to buy Angie's List Inc for about $512 million in cash.
IAC's $8.75 per share offer represents a premium of 10.5 percent to Angie's stock's closing price on Wednesday.
IAC said it was also willing to consider a combination of Angie's List with its HomeAdvisor business through a tax-free stock-for-stock exchange. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* On Jan 18, 2017, board of directors of company appointed Alan Moret as interim chief executive officer of company - SEC filing
* On Jan 20 amended and restated its existing credit agreement, dated as of July 16, 2013- SEC filing
* Xtant Medical Holdings - its unit and Bacterin International entered into eighth amendment to amended and restated credit agreement - SEC filing