IAC/InterActiveCorp offers to buy Angie's List for $512 mln

Nov 11 Barry Diller's IAC/InterActiveCorp has offered to buy Angie's List Inc for about $512 million in cash.

IAC's $8.75 per share offer represents a premium of 10.5 percent to Angie's stock's closing price on Wednesday.

IAC said it was also willing to consider a combination of Angie's List with its HomeAdvisor business through a tax-free stock-for-stock exchange. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)