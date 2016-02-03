CORRECTED-IAC/InterActiveCorp to make another bid for Angie's List - NY Post

BRIEF-Richter, Allergan sign distribution supply agreement for Levosert
* Richter, Allergan sign distribution supply agreement to sell a female medical product in europe - statement
Feb 3 Barry Diller's IAC/InterActiveCorp is preparing to make another run for consumer review website operator Angie's List Inc, the New York Post reported.
"This will be a big run," the Post reported, citing a source close to the situation. (nyp.st/1P5bZpi)
Angie's List in November rejected IAC's offer for about $512 million, saying the proposal "dramatically undervalues" the company and its long-term standalone prospects.
IAC/InterActiveCorp owns Investopedia and video-sharing website Vimeo.
Angie' s List and IAC/InterActiveCorp couldn't immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
LONDON, Jan 19 GlaxoSmithKline said on Thursday that Abbas Hussain, its global head of pharmaceuticals, is leaving the company and will be replaced by Luke Miels from AstraZeneca.
* Samsung says it is pleased Lee does not have to be detained