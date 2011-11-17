UPDATE 1-Angie's List prices IPO at $13/shr-underwriter

Nov 16 Angie's List Inc (ANGI.O), which
provides consumer reviews of local professionals and
businesses, priced its initial public offering at $13 a share,
the higher end of the expected price range, according to an
underwriter.
The offering consisted of about 6.3 million shares being
sold by the company, with the rest by certain stockholders,
including some members of Angie's List's senior management.
The IPO generated $114.3 million in proceeds. The company
had planned to sell shares at between $11 and $13 per share in
its IPO.
Indianapolis-based Angie's List, which has over 1 million
paid memberships, expects to use a part of the IPO proceeds to
fund its advertising strategy.
Its shares are expected to begin trading on Thursday on
Nasdaq under the symbol "ANGI."
Underwriters on the IPO were led by BofA Merrill Lynch.
(Reporting by Brenton Cordeiro in Bangalore; Editing by Gary
Hill)