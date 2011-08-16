UPDATE 1-AngioDynamics names new CEO

Israel's Delek agrees to buy Canada's Ithaca Energy
Feb 6 Israel's Delek Group said it had offered $524 million for the 80 percent of shares in Canadian oil producer Ithaca Energy Inc it does not already own in an agreed takeover bid.
Aug 16 Medical devices supplier AngioDynamics said it named Joseph DeVivo as its chief executive, effective Sept. 7.
Previous CEO Jan Keltjens had announced his resignation in June, which analysts had speculated was due to differences with the company's board of directors.
DeVivo was earlier the global president of Smith & Nephew Orthopedics .
AngioDynamics shares closed at $14.11 on Monday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Shravya Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
Feb 6 Israel's Delek Group said it had offered $524 million for the 80 percent of shares in Canadian oil producer Ithaca Energy Inc it does not already own in an agreed takeover bid.
* Ithaca Energy - Entered into definitive agreement with Delek group of cash takeover bid for all common shares of Ithaca not currently owned by Delek for C$1.95 per share
DUBAI, Feb 6 Most stock markets in the Gulf moved little in early trade on Monday because of flat global equity markets and crude oil prices, but Dubai outperformed on the back of advances in mid-to-large sized companies.