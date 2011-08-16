UPDATE 1-AngioDynamics names new CEO

Aug 16 Medical devices supplier AngioDynamics said it named Joseph DeVivo as its chief executive, effective Sept. 7.

Previous CEO Jan Keltjens had announced his resignation in June, which analysts had speculated was due to differences with the company's board of directors.

DeVivo was earlier the global president of Smith & Nephew Orthopedics .

AngioDynamics shares closed at $14.11 on Monday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Shravya Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)