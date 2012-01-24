UPDATE 2-AngioDynamics halts NanoKnife shipment, cuts outlook

* Cuts Q3 adj EPS to $0.07-$0.09 from prior view $0.09-$0.11

Jan 24 Medical device maker AngioDynamics cut its third-quarter and full-year outlook and halted shipments of its NanoKnife ablation device in the United States citing a software recall on the system.

The company said it had begun the recall of a software -- Ablation Zone Estimator (AZE), which the NanoKnife system uses to clinically determine the ablation zone -- after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said the feature would have to be separately reviewed.

The company expects this to reduce NanoKnife system sales in the second half of the year by about $3.6 million. The device contributed $3.2 million to the company's second-quarter sales.

The device had come under the regulatory scanner last January too, when U.S. health officials issued the company a warning letter for promoting the NanoKnife system beyond its approved indications. The company's shares have fallen more than 18 percent since then.

For the third quarter, AngioDynamics now expects earnings of 5 cents to 7 cents per share, on sales of $50.9 million to $52.9 million. Excluding one-offs, earnings are expected to be 7 cents to 9 cents per share.

Analysts, on an average, are expecting the company to earn 10 cents a share, on sales of $52.85 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the full year, the company expects a profit of 29 cents to 34 cents per share, and sales of $215.5 million to $219.5 million.

It expects adjusted earnings of 38 cents to 42 cents per share for the year.

AngioDynamics said it would contact U.S. customers to schedule a software change to remove the AZE feature, and subsequently plans to resume shipments of NanoKnife in the fourth quarter ending May 31, 2012.

Separately, the device maker said it expects sales of its NeverTouch Fiber system to rise by about $1.1 million in the second half of the fiscal year, citing "positive customer response" after the resumption of shipments following a recall earlier this month.

The NeverTouch system, which is used along with the company's Venacure EVLT laser vein treatment, was recalled due to faulty parts supplied by manufacturers.

However, this increase in sales will be partially offset by the estimated reduction in sales of the NanoKnife system, AngioDynamics said.

Shares of the New York-based company closed up 2 percent at $13.59 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.