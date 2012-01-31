UPDATE 2-AngioDynamics to buy Navilyst Medical for $372 mln

* Says deal will double vascular access market share
* Says acquired tax assets to cut price by about $80 mln
* Says deal to add at least $0.08 to FY13 adjusted EPS
Jan 31 Medical device maker AngioDynamics
said it will buy privately held Navilyst Medical in a
$372 million deal that will double its share of the vascular
access market.
Vascular access devices are tubes that are surgically
implanted into a large vein for extended periods of time and
help in blood transfusion and delivering antibiotics and
nutrition.
Marlborough, Massachusetts-based Navilyst Medical, which
generated sales of $149 million in 2011, was bought by private
equity firm Avista Capital Partners from Boston Scientific
in 2008.
Its products are used in 76 countries by healthcare
providers, including interventional radiologists and
cardiologists, oncologists and surgeons, according to the
company's website.
AngioDynamics, which drew 70 percent of its fiscal 2011
revenue from vascular devices, said it will fund the deal using
$97 million of cash on hand and $150 million from a financing
facility from JP Morgan, Bank of America and KeyBank National
Association.
The company -- valued at $356.7 million, based on the $14.20
closing price of its shares on the Nasdaq on Monday -- will also
issue about 9.5 million shares of its common stock to Avista and
two seats on its board of directors, AngioDynamics said.
On present value, acquired tax assets reduce the effective
purchase price by about $80 million to $292 million, the company
said in a statement.
"The acquisition creates an excellent platform for future
revenue and earnings growth, as well as substantial cash flow
generation," AngioDynamics Chief Executive Joseph DeVivo said.
The company sees the deal, expected to close by the fourth
quarter, to add at least 8 cents a share to its fiscal 2013
adjusted earnings and forecast pro forma net sales of about $360
million for that year.
J.P. Morgan Securities acted as financial advisor to
AngioDynamics while Barclays Capital acted as financial advisor
to Navilyst Medical.
Sales from the company's vascular devices contributed to 70
percent of the total revenue in 2011 but saw a decline of 6
percent.