CORRECTED-BRIEF-AngioDynamics Q1 loss per share $0.01

Oct 11 Oct 10 AngioDynamics Inc
:
* Reports fiscal 2014 first quarter financial results
* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.01
* Sees Q2 revenue $85 million to $88 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 sales $83.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $82.5 million
* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.04
* Says company raises FY 2014 guidance for revenue and adjusted
EPS excluding amortization
* Raising revenue expectations, following the recent
distributor acquisition, to a range of $347 million to $353
million"
* Increasing FY adjusted EPS without amortization to be
$0.63-$0.67"
* FY 2014 earnings per share view $0.32, revenue view $348.7
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q2 adjusted EPS without amortization is expected to be
$0.12-$0.15
