UPDATE 1-Angle Energy Q2 up on higher output

* Q2 EPS C$0.08 vs year-ago loss C$0.01/shr
* Q2 rev doubles to C$48.6 mln
* Ups 2011 exit production view by 6 pct
* Ups 2011 capital budget by 7 pct
Aug 5 Angle Energy , a Canadian oil and
natural gas producer, posted a second-quarter profit as
production nearly doubled at its light oil and other natural gas
liquids properties in Alberta.
The company raised its 2011 exit production outlook by about
6 percent to 16,000-17,000 boe/d, and also increased its capital
budget for the year by about 7 percent to C$160.0 million.
For April-June, the company earned C$6.2 million, or 8
Canadian cents a share, versus a loss of C$594,000, or 1
Canadian cent a share, a year ago.
Revenue more than doubled to C$48.6 million.
Analysts, on average, had forecast earnings of 8 Canadian
cents on revenue of C$53 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Angle shares closed at C$8.89 on Thursday on the Toronto
Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Gowri Jayakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)