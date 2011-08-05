UPDATE 1-Angle Energy Q2 up on higher output

* Q2 EPS C$0.08 vs year-ago loss C$0.01/shr

Aug 5 Angle Energy , a Canadian oil and natural gas producer, posted a second-quarter profit as production nearly doubled at its light oil and other natural gas liquids properties in Alberta.

The company raised its 2011 exit production outlook by about 6 percent to 16,000-17,000 boe/d, and also increased its capital budget for the year by about 7 percent to C$160.0 million.

For April-June, the company earned C$6.2 million, or 8 Canadian cents a share, versus a loss of C$594,000, or 1 Canadian cent a share, a year ago.

Revenue more than doubled to C$48.6 million.

Analysts, on average, had forecast earnings of 8 Canadian cents on revenue of C$53 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Angle shares closed at C$8.89 on Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Gowri Jayakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)