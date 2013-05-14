版本:
BRIEF-Anglesey Mining associate in deal with Iron Ore Company of Canada

LONDON May 14 Anglesey Mining PLC : * Two year iron ore sales agreement with Iron Ore Company of Canada for 2013

and 2014 * $35 million off-take financing with RB Metalloyd * Anglesey's associate Labrador Iron Mines Holdings entered the agreement with

Iron Ore Company of Canada * Source text for Eikon:
