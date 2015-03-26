版本:
Asset manager Blackrock cuts stake in Anglo American

LONDON, March 26 BlackRock Inc, the world's largest asset manager, has cut its stake in Anglo American, a regulatory notification filed by the mining company showed on Thursday.

Blackrock's holding has fallen below 5 percent, it said.

Blackrock was one of Anglo American's top shareholders, according to Reuters I/B/E/S.

