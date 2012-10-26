Anglo American says CEO Cynthia Carroll to step down

BRIEF-Canadian Natural Resources qtrly FFO per share $1.50
* Canadian natural resources limited announces 2016 fourth quarter and year end results
LONDON Oct 26 Miner Anglo American said on Friday Chief Executive Cynthia Carroll has decided to step down from her post with the board's agreement.
The firm said Carroll will remain in her post until a successor has been appointed and an appropriate transition has taken place.
Carroll, CEO since 2007, said "next year I will be entering my seventh year as CEO and I feel that the time will be right to hand over to a successor."
On Thursday Anglo posted increased production in five of its seven key commodities including copper, as it braces for the full impact of crippling South African strikes that have ratcheted up pressure on the management team.
ABU DHABI, March 2 International healthcare operator Mediclinic is lobbying the Abu Dhabi government to rethink a change in medical insurance rules that has damaged its business after it bet big on acquiring Al Noor Hospitals, its regional CEO told Reuters.
SAN FRANCISCO, March 2 U.S. electric vehicle charging station maker ChargePoint Inc said on Thursday it is raising $100 million in a funding round led by German automaker Daimler that will allow it to expand into Europe.