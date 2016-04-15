Shareholder adviser urges investors to oppose Anglo American pay

April 15 A leading advisory firm urged shareholders to reject the pay plans of mining giant Anglo American at its annual meeting, saying the firm had not gone far enough to curb remuneration after a collapse in commodity prices.

The move follows BP's shareholders voting on Thursday against the oil company's 2015 pay deal of $20 million for its chief executive Bob Dudley after it recorded an annual loss.

Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) said that despite Anglo American's share price falling 75 percent in 2015, its remuneration committee had maintained long term incentive plan grants at their normal levels as a proportion of salary.

"This has resulted in the executive directors receiving FY2016 awards over a much higher number of shares than in previous years, leading to the potential for considerable gains if the share price recovers," ISS said in a report.

"As a result, support for the remuneration report ... is not considered warranted," the shareholder adviser added. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexander Smith)