Workers at Anglo American's El Soldado mine in Chile reject contract offer

BRIEF-Strad Energy Services announces $10 mln bought deal financing
* Strad Energy Services Ltd. Announces $10.0 million bought deal financing to fund growth
SANTIAGO, June 30 Workers at Anglo American's El Soldado mine in Chile rejected the company's last contract offer, a union official told Reuters on Thursday, meaning the union could go on strike in the coming days.
El Soldado, one of Anglo American's smallest mines, produced 35,840 tonnes of copper in 2015. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Gram Slattery; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Strad Energy Services Ltd. Announces $10.0 million bought deal financing to fund growth
* Data Communications Management Corp. announces $2.1 million investment in digital print and digital label production equipment together with initiatives to exit under-performing business lines
TORONTO, Jan 16 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, with financials down and several auto parts makers losing ground as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump upped pressure on carmakers to build locally.