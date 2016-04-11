Three injured in helicopter crash at Anglo mine in Chile

SANTIAGO, April 11 Three people were hurt in central Chile on Monday when a helicopter sent to rescue an injured contractor near Anglo American's Los Bronces mine crashed into the Andes Mountains, the global mining company said in a statement.

Anglo American added that it was coordinating a rescue for the downed crew and the injured contractor. Few details regarding the crew's condition were immediately available.

"At approximately 16:00 today, a helicopter from the company Suma Air fell to the ground while attending to the rescue of a specialist from the consultancy Geostudios who had suffered a leg fracture while carrying out field studies in the high mountains at the Los Bronces mine," the company said. (Reporting by Antonio de la Jara and Gram Slattery; Writing by Gram Slattery; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)