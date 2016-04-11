Three injured in helicopter crash at Anglo mine in Chile

SANTIAGO, April 11 Three people were hurt in
central Chile on Monday when a helicopter sent to rescue an
injured contractor near Anglo American's Los Bronces mine
crashed into the Andes Mountains, the global mining company said
in a statement.
Anglo American added that it was coordinating a
rescue for the downed crew and the injured contractor. Few
details regarding the crew's condition were immediately
available.
"At approximately 16:00 today, a helicopter from the company
Suma Air fell to the ground while attending to the rescue of a
specialist from the consultancy Geostudios who had suffered a
leg fracture while carrying out field studies in the high
mountains at the Los Bronces mine," the company said.
(Reporting by Antonio de la Jara and Gram Slattery; Writing by
Gram Slattery; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)