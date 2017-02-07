CORRECTED-Lacking local support, De Beers shelves Ontario diamond mine expansion

(Corrects paragraph 2 to show annual production is 600,000, not
600 carats, and removes reference to picket at mine opening in
paragraph 6)
By Susan Taylor
TORONTO Feb 6 De Beers is shelving
immediate plans to study an expansion project at a remote
northern Ontario diamond mine after failing to get support from
a neighboring aboriginal community, a "disappointing" setback
for the world's top diamond producer, the mine's manager said.
The isolated Victor mine in the James Bay lowlands produces
some 600,000 carats of diamonds annually and is scheduled to
stop production in late 2018 and close in early 2019, De Beers
Canada general manager James Kirby told Reuters late last week.
The nearby Tango deposit could have added five or six years,
but assessment work will not proceed without formal support from
the First Nation of Attawapiskat, 90 kilometers (56 miles) east
of the mine, Kirby added.
Attawapiskat Chief Ignace Gull, elected last summer, did not
respond to requests for comment.
The community of about 2,000, which has grappled with such
challenges as inadequate housing and flooding, last April
declared a state of emergency after a wave of suicide attempts.
It has had a rocky relationship with the company, reflecting
concerns over economic and environmental issues, blockading the
mine access road in 2013.
Talks resumed only in recent weeks and did not make progress
on Tango, said Kirby, who manages Victor.
To determine if Tango is economically viable, the miner
needs 100 days in winter to extract a bulk sample from the
frozen wetlands.
Tango is not permanently canceled and could revive with
community support, but further delays may create a production
gap, boosting costs and impacting profitability, Kirby said.
The miner is now studying ways to delay closing Victor,
which has 550 staff and contractors, and C$74 million ($56.39
million) in remediation costs.
It could process 6-7 million tonnes of lower-grade ore on
site, if profitable, Kirby said, adding two-three years to the
mine life. It is also studying a technically-challenging dig,
deeper into the pit, which would add two-four months.
Offers to buy the site could also be considered, Kirby said,
but the company currently plans to dismantle and remove
operations during shut-down.
Victor, which costs about C$20 million annually to keep dry
with pumps, has 18 other diamond-bearing kimberlites with
lower-grade stones.
Canada was one of just six countries with diamond production
worth more than $1 billion in 2015, shows data from the
Kimberley Process, which monitors sales.
"Canada is very important, as it's the most stable
jurisdiction for diamond miners (with) considerable exploration
potential," said Mountain Province Diamonds Inc Chief
Executive Patrick Evans, adding that it produces about 10
percent of world output by volume, but some 15 percent of value.
In the Northwest Territories, De Beers Canada suspended its
unprofitable Snap Lake mine in late 2015 and opened Gahcho Kue,
where it is 51 percent owner, with partner Mountain Province
last year.
Without Victor, De Beers Canada has just one producing
diamond mine in the country.
"We really want to be expanding and getting the diamond
mining industry going, not closing and retreating to just one
asset," said Kirby. "It's highly disappointing."
($1 = 1.3122 Canadian dollars)
