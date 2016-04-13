Anglo's Australia coal assets draw mining giants, private equity -sources

LONDON, April 13 Mining companies and private equity firms are circling Anglo American's metallurgical coal assets in Australia, which could be valued at around $1.5 billion in a sale, several sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Major mining firms BHP Billiton, Rio Tinto and Glencore, as well as U.S. private equity firm Apollo, have all signed non-disclosure agreements and are in the running for the process, which is now entering its second round, the sources said.

Anglo American said in February that discussions were underway about selling its Moranbah and Grosvenor assets. The process is being run by Bank of America Merrill Lynch, the sources said.

Anglo, BHP, Glencore and BofA Merrill Lynch declined to comment. Apollo and Rio were not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Anjuli Davies and Freya Berry; additional reporting by Clara Denina, editing by Kirstin Ridley)