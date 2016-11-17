UPDATE 2-Anglo American suspending operations at Los Bronces copper mine in Chile

(Adds company suspending operations at mine, implementing plan
to evacuate workers)
By Anthony Esposito
SANTIAGO Nov 16 Global miner Anglo American
said on Wednesday it was suspending all operations at
its Los Bronces copper mine in central Chile after protesters
seized installations at the mine earlier in the day.
The company said in a statement that it was implementing an
evacuation plan for the 1,500 workers at Los Bronces.
It said that it had made the decision because "the
conditions were not present to guarantee the safety of the
workers or operate under the necessary standards."
Earlier on Wednesday, about 100 hooded protesters illegally
entered the mine, seizing installations and setting up flaming
barricades.
Anglo American told Reuters at that time that it was still
evaluating whether there would be any impact on production at
Los Bronces, its flagship copper mine in Chile.
"This situation is a serious threat to the security and
physical safety of more than 1,500 people who are currently at
Los Bronces and presents environmental risks if normal
operational processes and controls are not restored," Anglo
American said in its earlier statement.
The company pointed out that events at the mine came as the
Federation of Contract Workers union negotiates with
service-provider firms that operate at the mine but said it
could not confirm the identity of the hooded protesters.
Several attempts to reach the Federation of Contract Workers
at Los Bronces were unsuccessful.
"Anglo American reiterates its demand for the Federation of
Contract Workers at Los Bronces and the service-provider firms
to continue their dialogue ... and to immediately suspend the
acts of violence that are affecting the operations and people,"
the company said in its statement late on Wednesday.
It said the prosecutor's office and police had begun
investigations and would take appropriate actions.
(Reporting by Anthony Esposito & Fabian Cambero; Editing by
Alden Bentley, Toni Reinhold)