Dispute over Anglo's Chile stake could lead to strike-FT

Dec 7 A strike could be triggered if global miner Anglo American does not allow Chile's state copper miner Codelco to buy a 49 percent stake in its prized Chilean assets, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing a top union leader.

Anglo surprised Codelco and investors in November when it sold a 24.5 percent interest in its southern Chilean copper properties to Japan's Mitsubishi Corp, undermining an option Codelco had to buy a 49 percent stake.

"Obviously people are going to mobilise," Raimundo Espinosa, head of the Copper Workers' Federation was quoted by the Financial Times as saying when asked what would happen if Anglo refuses to grant the option in full.

Last week Codelco said an extra-judicial deal with Anglo was unlikely to be reached before January, when the state copper giant has a window to exercise its stake option in the key assets. Those include the flagship Los Bronces mine, El Soldado mine, the Chagres smelter and Los Sulfatos and San Enrique Monolito exploration projects.

But the newspaper also cited the leader of the Chilean Mining Federation as saying the group has no plans to strike.

"We won't go on strike just because of this issue with Anglo," Cristian Arancibia, president of the federation which groups workers at privately owned mines, was quoted by the FT as saying.

Codelco, the world's biggest copper miner, said last week it had started legal action against Mitsubishi to enable it to cancel the Japanese company's purchase of the disputed stake.