Australia blocks AngloAmerican coal extension proposal

* AngloAmerican sought to extend life of Drayton thermal
coal mine
* New South Wales commission refuses go ahead in 'final'
decision
* Seen as latest blow to Australia's coal industry
By James Regan
SYDNEY, Oct 21 AngloAmerican has been
refused a license to extend the life of its Drayton coal mine in
eastern Australia, reversing an earlier approval by government
regulators in the latest blow to Australia's coal sector.
AngloAmerican had argued the extension was essential to
protecting 500 jobs at the 5-million-tonnes-per-year thermal
coal mine, which is nearing the end of its operating life.
More than 4,000 jobs have been lost at Australian coal mines
in the last two years, many in the collieries that pepper the
Hunter region 150 kilometres (90 miles) north of Sydney,
according to Stephen Galilee, chief executive of the New South
Wales Minerals Council lobby group.
"This decision will add hundreds more people to the growing
ranks of Hunter jobless, at a time when unemployment in the
region is rising and more jobs are needed, not less," he said.
The New South Wales state Planning Assessment Commission
said the AngloAmerican mine wasn't in the public interest and
posed a threat to thoroughbred and tourism industries in the
Hunter region, renowned for its vineyards and rural setting.
The state's planning department gave conditional approval
for the extension of the mine in 2013, despite opposition from
the commission. The commission said its decision on Tuesday was
final.
AngloAmerican did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
Thermal coal prices have declined steadily in response to
weaker import demand from China and an abundance of supply.
Closure of the Drayton mine, due to run dry next year, will
have limited impact on Australia's roughly
200-million-tonnes-per-year thermal coal export industry.
Glencore Plc, one of Australia's biggest miners,
estimates up to a third of Australia's coal sector is running at
a loss, yet collieries are flooding countries such as China and
Japan with million of tonnes of coking coal used to make steel
and thermal coal to generate power.
Spot thermal coal priced at Newcastle port, an
Asian benchmark, sits at a five-year low of $63.56 a tonne,
down 25 percent this year and less than half its post-2008
recession peak of $136.30 in January 2011.
(Editing by Tom Hogue)