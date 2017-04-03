Anglo American marketing dual tranche US dollar bond

LONDON, April 3 (IFR) - Anglo American is marketing a US dollar dual-tranche benchmark deal, according to a lead bank.

The mining group is looking to sell a US dollar-denominated benchmark five-year deal at 4.25-4.375%, and a US dollar-denominated benchmark 10-year deal at 5.125-5.25%.

Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and UBS are active bookrunners.

BMO, Mizuho, Santander and SMBC are passive bookrunners.

The mining company, rated Ba1/BB+, held investor calls for a US dollar and/or euro-denominated bond in March prior to announcing today's trade. (Reporting By Laura Benitez, editing by Helene Durand)