Anglo American marketing dual tranche US dollar bond

LONDON, April 3 (IFR) - Anglo American is marketing a US
dollar dual-tranche benchmark deal, according to a lead bank.
The mining group is looking to sell a US dollar-denominated
benchmark five-year deal at 4.25-4.375%, and a US
dollar-denominated benchmark 10-year deal at 5.125-5.25%.
Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and
UBS are active bookrunners.
BMO, Mizuho, Santander and SMBC are passive bookrunners.
The mining company, rated Ba1/BB+, held investor calls for a
US dollar and/or euro-denominated bond in March prior to
announcing today's trade.
(Reporting By Laura Benitez, editing by Helene Durand)