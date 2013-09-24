UPDATE 1-Anglo American pleased with Brazil iron port progress-CEO

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil, Sept 24 Global miner
Anglo American Plc is satisfied with progress at the
Minas-Rio iron ore terminal it is building with Brazilian tycoon
Eike Batista's LLX Logística SA and expects to load
the first exports from the project in late 2014, executives said
on Tuesday.
Anglo American Chief Executive Mark Cutifani, who took over
at the company in April is under pressure to make the
over-budget and behind-schedule Minas-Rio project it bought from
Batista for $6.65 billion in 2008 work. Batista, a former
billionarire, is scrambling to find new investment for his
crumbling EBX mining, port, oil and shipbuilding empire.
The iron ore terminal removes ore mined in Brazil's highland
state of Minas Gerais from a slurry sent 525 kilometers (326
miles) to the Port of Açu north of Rio de Janeiro in a pipeline.
The ore will then be loaded on ships for transport to clients
around the world.
While several years behind schedule and costs are soaring,
the first phase of Anglo American's Minas-Rio project is nearing
completion. The company has obtained 98 percent of the needed
licenses for the project, Cutifani told reporters at a mining
conference in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.
The project will have an initial capacity to mine and ship
26.5 million tonnes of ore.
Earlier this year, Anglo American said it would cost $8.8
billion to develop Minas-Rio, more than three times the original
cost estimate.
Cutifani also said that entry of a new controlling
shareholder in LLX will have no impact on Anglo American's
rights to load iron ore at the Port of Açu. In August,
Washington, D.C.-based EIG Global energy Partners agreed to
invest 1.3 billion reais in the port operation company.
Batista, who gave up control of LLX under the agreement, had
been seeking new investment in many of his EBX Group companies.
The market value of most EBX companies fell more than 90 percent
in the last year after lower-than-expected oil output at his oil
unit OGX Petróleo e Gás Participações SA led to a
plunge in the stock of all six traded EBX companies.
The resulting plunge in his personal fortune starved Batista
of capital to keep investing in the money-losing startups.
Cutifani told reporters that his company does not plan to
sell its phosphate assets and will expand the fertilizer mining
business in Brazil.
Anglo American executives had previously said the company
was trying to produce more phosphate in Brazil to meet the
agricultural power's growing fertilizer demand.
Cutifani said Brazilian government efforts to push a new
mining code through congress have been stalled so that the
government could hear more industry concerns about the
legislation.