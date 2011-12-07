UPDATE 1-Anglo names new boss for Brazil iron ore operation

* Commercial director Paulo Castellari to take helm
* Castellari replaces Stephan Weber
LONDON Dec 7 Global miner Anglo American
has replaced the head of its Brazilian iron ore
operations, which includes its flagship $5 billion Minas-Rio
project, one of the world's largest, naming its commercial
director as chief executive.
Anglo said Paulo Castellari, currently the commercial
director of Iron Ore Brazil, would replace Stephan Weber.
Minas-Rio, bought in 2008 before the financial crisis, has
been one of Anglo's more controversial acquisitions. Anglo has
been criticised for overpaying and the project, which will
include open pit mines and a beneficiation plant producing
pellet feed, has seen cost overruns and delays.
It is currently scheduled to come into full production in
the second half of 2013.
Industry investors fretted on Wednesday that the change at
the top could mean further problems at Minas-Rio, which is a key
growth project for Anglo. That would add to troubles for the
miner, already embroiled in a legal dispute in Chile with state
copper producer Codelco over southern Chilean assets.
One analyst pointed to the fact that Weber, appointed chief
executive of Iron Ore Brazil in 2009, had been well regarded and
was on Anglo's executive committee.
"It makes me think the problems are bigger than Stephan and
it is scapegoat time," the analyst said.
One industry source, however, said the appointment was
unlikely to have been sudden, given Castellari had been CEO of
Anglo's phosphates and niobium businesses, based in Brazil,
before joining Iron Ore Brazil in May 2011.
"He would not have gone unless there were good chances of
bigger things ahead," the source said.
Weber will leave Anglo to explore other opportunities.