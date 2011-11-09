UPDATE 1-Anglo sells Chile stake to Mitsubishi for $5.4 bln

(Adds details, background)

LONDON Nov 9 Global miner Anglo American has sold a 24.5 percent interest in its south Chilean copper assets to Mitsubishi Corporation for $5.39 billion, valuing its Anglo American Sur (AAS) unit at $22 billion.

The surprise move comes less than a month after Chile's state copper giant Codelco said it planned to exercise an option to buy a 49 percent stake in Anglo American Sur, Anglo's south Chilean properties including the flagship Los Bronces mine. Codelco has secured a $6.75 billion bridging loan from Japan's Mitsui & Co to fund the deal.

Anglo said in a statement late on Wednesday that the deal with Mitsubishi was compliant with its option agreement with Codelco, which allows the Chilean state firm the right to purchase up to 49 percent of the assets up to 2027.

Anglo said late on Wednesday that the US$5.39 billion sale price has been paid in the form of a promissory note delivered by Mitsubishi, which is due on 10 November 2011. The transaction is unconditional.

"Anglo American has regularly reviewed its available alternatives and, following a thorough assessment, and in the interests of its shareholders, it entered into a process to explore the potential value of the AAS assets through the evaluation of a sale of a minority stake in AAS," the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques)