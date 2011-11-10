UPDATE 2-Chile Codelco locks horns with Anglo over option

* Codelco vows to buy 49 percent of Anglo American Sur

* Codelco threatens legal action

* Anglo says Codelco can now only buy up to 24.5 pct stake (Recasts with Codelco, Chile government comments)

By Clara Ferreira-Marques and Alexandra Ulmer

SANTIAGO/LONDON, Nov 10 Chilean copper giant Codelco was on a collision course with Anglo American ( AAL.L ) on Thursday, insisting it had the right to buy up to 49 percent of the miner's south Chilean assets even after a surprise stake sale.

Anglo American shocked Codelco and investors on Wednesday when it announced it sold a 24.5 percent stake in its southern Chilean copper assets to Japan's Mitsubishi Corp ( 8058.T ) for $5.4 billion, signaling an aggressive stance in negotiations with state-owned Codelco over a long-standing option.

Codelco's [CODEL.UL] potential stake in the assets -- ironically formerly known as Disputada, or "Disputed" -- has been reduced to a maximum of 24.5 percent, Anglo said.

But Codelco, the world's largest copper producer, said it would not be swayed and said it was exploring legal action to ensure the option is honored.

"Our rights are clear ... We are going to buy 49 percent," Codelco's Chairman Gerardo Jofre told a news conference in Santiago. "No one is going to sell our 49 percent (stake option)."

"Our rights are clear ... We are going to buy 49 percent," Codelco's Chairman Gerardo Jofre told a news conference in Santiago. "No one is going to sell our 49 percent (stake option)."

He said Codelco only found out about the sale to Mitsubishi on Wednesday, and added Anglo was free to sell some of its own remaining stake in its southern properties as long as it did not impinge on the 49 percent Codelco was eligible to buy.

By facing off against state-owned Codelco, Anglo is also effectively challenging the government of deeply unpopular conservative President Sebastian Pinera, who last year hiked levies on mining companies to cash in on a copper price boom.

Chile's government will back Codelco's efforts to ensure Anglo honors its option, Finance Minister Felipe Larrain said, adding it was legitimate and that Codelco should study all available alternatives.

Anglo's shares rose as much as 4 percent on Thursday before paring gains, following news of the stake sale.

Analysts and investors broadly welcomed the preemptive strike from Anglo -- one of the more conservative players in the sector -- and the high valuation secured, though some fretted that in the long term Anglo may have damaged ties with the world's largest copper producer and Chile's government.

Anglo said late on Wednesday the stake sale to Mitsubishi valued Anglo American Sur's assets at $22 billion.

Codelco's labour federation said on Thursday that it rejected Anglo's attempt to "elude and block the legitimate and legal right of Codelco to buy 49 percent" of Anglo American Sur.

"Of course there is a risk (of a courtroom battle). But it comes down to what is in the original contract," Collins Stewart analyst John McGloin said, referring to the option contract inherited when Anglo bought Anglo American Sur in 2002.

"I doubt (Anglo) would have taken the steps that they have if they did not feel pretty confident that it was legal. and I doubt that Mitsubishi would have stepped up to the plate if they were not confident it would go through."

Codelco Chief Executive Diego Hernandez has said Anglo violated "good faith" under Chilean law.

Anglo on Thursday reiterated it was wholly confident its move was compliant with the Codelco agreement. Anglo began to meet other parties including Mitsubishi after talks in which it sought to buy out the option failed.

It approached Mitsubishi afresh after Codelco said last month it planned to exercise the option in January.

"The biggest risk for (Anglo American) is in our view that its relationship with the Chilean government/Codelco may be impacted after this move," analyst Alain William at Societe Generale said in a note.

Chile is a significant part of Anglo's operations and Anglo American Sur accounted for 41 percent of its copper production in 2010.

JAPANESE APPETITE

RBS analysts said the deal's valuation -- 17.4 times EV/EBITDA compared with 13.2 times for other copper transactions over the past 12 months -- reflected "the lack of significant copper opportunities available and the desperation that Japan has in securing access to copper concentrates."

Others pointed out Anglo had secured for 24.5 percent virtually the same amount the market had expected it to achieve in a sale of 49 percent to Codelco, based on the $6.75 billion bridge loan the state-owned miner secured with Mitsui ( 8031.T ). That would have valued AAS at around $13.8 billion.

Codelco, which last month announced the Mitsui deal and plans to buy the stake, delayed exercising the option in 2009, and was widely seen lacking financing to exercise it this time.

Anglo has said that under the terms of the deal it could still seek to sell an additional stake in Anglo American Sur, up to the moment at which Codelco exercises the option.

"We expect extreme rancor from Codelco on valuation grounds, plus it can now only acquire 24.5 percent ... therefore this has the potential to scupper its side deal with Mitsui," Liberum analysts said in a note.

"The speed and boldness of Anglo American's M&A guile in the last week has materially exceeded market expectations."

Anglo surprised the market on Friday with news it would take control of diamond producer De Beers, buying out the Oppenheimer family in a $5.1 billion deal. [ID:nL6E7M40GT] (With reporting by Fabian Cambero, Felipe Iturrieta, Antonio de la Jara and Simon Gardner in Santiago; editing by Jim Marshall)