UPDATE 2-Chile Codelco locks horns with Anglo over option

* Codelco vows to buy 49 percent of Anglo American Sur
* Codelco threatens legal action
* Anglo says Codelco can now only buy up to 24.5 pct stake
(Recasts with Codelco, Chile government comments)
By Clara Ferreira-Marques and Alexandra Ulmer
SANTIAGO/LONDON, Nov 10 Chilean copper giant
Codelco was on a collision course with Anglo American (AAL.L)
on Thursday, insisting it had the right to buy up to 49 percent
of the miner's south Chilean assets even after a surprise stake
sale.
Anglo American shocked Codelco and investors on Wednesday
when it announced it sold a 24.5 percent stake in its southern
Chilean copper assets to Japan's Mitsubishi Corp (8058.T) for
$5.4 billion, signaling an aggressive stance in negotiations
with state-owned Codelco over a long-standing option.
Codelco's [CODEL.UL] potential stake in the assets --
ironically formerly known as Disputada, or "Disputed" -- has
been reduced to a maximum of 24.5 percent, Anglo said.
But Codelco, the world's largest copper producer, said it
would not be swayed and said it was exploring legal action to
ensure the option is honored.
"Our rights are clear ... We are going to buy 49 percent,"
Codelco's Chairman Gerardo Jofre told a news conference in
Santiago. "No one is going to sell our 49 percent (stake
option)."
He said Codelco only found out about the sale to Mitsubishi
on Wednesday, and added Anglo was free to sell some of its own
remaining stake in its southern properties as long as it did
not impinge on the 49 percent Codelco was eligible to buy.
By facing off against state-owned Codelco, Anglo is also
effectively challenging the government of deeply unpopular
conservative President Sebastian Pinera, who last year hiked
levies on mining companies to cash in on a copper price boom.
Chile's government will back Codelco's efforts to ensure
Anglo honors its option, Finance Minister Felipe Larrain said,
adding it was legitimate and that Codelco should study all
available alternatives.
Anglo's shares rose as much as 4 percent on Thursday before
paring gains, following news of the stake sale.
Analysts and investors broadly welcomed the preemptive
strike from Anglo -- one of the more conservative players in
the sector -- and the high valuation secured, though some
fretted that in the long term Anglo may have damaged ties with
the world's largest copper producer and Chile's government.
Anglo said late on Wednesday the stake sale to Mitsubishi
valued Anglo American Sur's assets at $22 billion.
Codelco's labour federation said on Thursday that it
rejected Anglo's attempt to "elude and block the legitimate and
legal right of Codelco to buy 49 percent" of Anglo American
Sur.
"Of course there is a risk (of a courtroom battle). But it
comes down to what is in the original contract," Collins
Stewart analyst John McGloin said, referring to the option
contract inherited when Anglo bought Anglo American Sur in
2002.
"I doubt (Anglo) would have taken the steps that they have
if they did not feel pretty confident that it was legal. and I
doubt that Mitsubishi would have stepped up to the plate if
they were not confident it would go through."
Codelco Chief Executive Diego Hernandez has said Anglo
violated "good faith" under Chilean law.
Anglo on Thursday reiterated it was wholly confident its
move was compliant with the Codelco agreement. Anglo began to
meet other parties including Mitsubishi after talks in which it
sought to buy out the option failed.
It approached Mitsubishi afresh after Codelco said last
month it planned to exercise the option in January.
"The biggest risk for (Anglo American) is in our view that
its relationship with the Chilean government/Codelco may be
impacted after this move," analyst Alain William at Societe
Generale said in a note.
Chile is a significant part of Anglo's operations and Anglo
American Sur accounted for 41 percent of its copper production
in 2010.
JAPANESE APPETITE
RBS analysts said the deal's valuation -- 17.4 times
EV/EBITDA compared with 13.2 times for other copper
transactions over the past 12 months -- reflected "the lack of
significant copper opportunities available and the desperation
that Japan has in securing access to copper concentrates."
Others pointed out Anglo had secured for 24.5 percent
virtually the same amount the market had expected it to achieve
in a sale of 49 percent to Codelco, based on the $6.75 billion
bridge loan the state-owned miner secured with Mitsui (8031.T).
That would have valued AAS at around $13.8 billion.
Codelco, which last month announced the Mitsui deal and
plans to buy the stake, delayed exercising the option in 2009,
and was widely seen lacking financing to exercise it this
time.
Anglo has said that under the terms of the deal it could
still seek to sell an additional stake in Anglo American Sur,
up to the moment at which Codelco exercises the option.
"We expect extreme rancor from Codelco on valuation
grounds, plus it can now only acquire 24.5 percent ...
therefore this has the potential to scupper its side deal with
Mitsui," Liberum analysts said in a note.
"The speed and boldness of Anglo American's M&A guile in
the last week has materially exceeded market expectations."
Anglo surprised the market on Friday with news it would
take control of diamond producer De Beers, buying out the
Oppenheimer family in a $5.1 billion deal. [ID:nL6E7M40GT]
