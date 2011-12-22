Anglo American files writ against Codelco

LONDON Dec 22 Mining group Anglo American has filed a writ against Chilean state copper company Codelco for alleged breach of contract, although Anglo added it remained open to reaching a settlement with Codelco in their business dispute.

Anglo said it had filed a writ with Santiago's Court of Appeals.

"We continue to be open to reaching a mutually agreeable commercial solution with Codelco for the benefit of all our shareholders and ultimately for Chile," Anglo Chief Executive Cynthia Carroll said in a statement.

"While both Anglo American and Codelco have taken legal measures, this does not detract from our willingness to reach agreement with Codelco," she added.