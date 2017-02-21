De Beers new diamond mine set to reach full commercial production

* Cautious optimism for 2017 diamond demand
* Lack of clarity over implications of Indian cash decision
* Element Six synthetic unit suffered from lower oil, gas
demand
By Barbara Lewis and Susan Taylor
LONDON/TORONTO, Feb 21 Gahcho Kue diamond mine
in Canada's Northwest Territories is set to reach full
commercial production over the next six weeks, the heads of
Anglo American unit De Beers and its Canadian partner
Mountain Province Diamonds said on Tuesday.
First diamond production at the Arctic mine, the world's
largest and highest grade new diamond mine, began last year and
has been gradually ramping up.
Output will be an average of 4.5 million carats per year
over the anticipated 13-year life of the mine in which operator
De Beers has a 51 percent stake, with the rest held by Mountain
Province Diamonds.
De Beers CEO Bruce Cleaver said in a telephone interview
extremely cold weather in December had caused "teething
troubles", but the project was on track.
Mountain Province Diamonds CEO Patrick Evans said in an
email the project had slipped about a month behind schedule, but
should achieve commercial production over the next six weeks.
Earlier on Tuesday, De Beers' parent company Anglo American
announced annual results that reflected a recovery across the
mining sector from a deep commodities slump in 2015.
The diamond unit, which Anglo American says is a core asset,
posted underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA) up 42 percent versus 2015 to $1.4
billion, as diamond demand recovered and costs were cut by 19
percent per carat.
Cleaver said he was "cautiously optimistic" for 2017, with
strong demand expected in the biggest market the United States.
India could be a challenge as the implications are unclear
of its prime minister's decision to withdraw some high value
banknotes, hitting consumer spending in a cash economy and
reducing sales of some smaller diamonds.
Another potential risk is synthetic diamonds, which can be
produced in a laboratory and are cheaper than natural stones.
De Beers says people still want the real thing and the
biggest threat is from undisclosed synthetic diamonds, when
unscrupulous producers fail to say they are selling diamonds
that have been man-made rather than mined.
Constantly evolving technology, including new detection
equipment, made Cleaver confident De Beers could guarantee the
authenticity of every stone it sells for jewellery, he said.
For industrial uses, De Beers has a synthetic diamond unit,
named Element Six, which produces stones used in drilling
equipment, for instance.
It has suffered from lower demand from the oil and gas
industry, which faces oversupply, but Cleaver said orders had
picked up in recent months.
Cleaver also predicted demand for Element Six industrial
diamonds would rise as miners seek to extract value from
existing reserves by using new technology, such as more forensic
cutting equipment.
(Editing by Susan Thomas)