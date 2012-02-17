UPDATE 3-Anglo American dashes special dividend hopes

* Focus on project growth, sees $98 bln spend to double
production
* Reports 2011 op profit of $11.1 bln vs $9.76 bln year-ago
* 2011 underlying EPS $5.06 vs forecast $4.78, $4.13
year-ago
* Dividend up 14 pct to 74 cents a share
* Shares up 1.3 percent
By Clara Ferreira-Marques
LONDON, Feb 17 Global miner Anglo American
dashed hopes that it would use cash generated in South
Africa to offer a special dividend, instead sweetening its
regular payout on the back of a 14 percent rise in full-year
profit.
Record operating profit from iron ore, its largest division,
and record income from coal helped offset a drop in copper,
where higher prices at the start of the year were not enough to
offset disappointing production and escalating costs.
The miner, which forecast continued short term economic
uncertainty, posted an operating profit of $11.1 billion for
2011, broadly in line with a market forecast of $11.2 billion.
Underlying earnings per share jumped 23 percent to $5.06.
Mining companies have come under pressure from investors to
hand back some of the billions generated in 2011 from higher
prices, but most so far have held onto their cash to chase
deals, develop projects or simply weather volatile markets.
Some analysts had suggested Anglo could use cash "trapped"
in South Africa by exchange controls to fund a one-off payment
to investors, potentially offsetting market worries over the
impact of its legal dispute in Chile, South African platinum
troubles or cost concerns over its Minas Rio project in Brazil.
But the miner said organic growth plans -- doubling
production over time with a $98 billion pipeline of more than 85
projects -- and high debt levels scuppered the idea.
Net debt at the end of 2011 stood at $1.37 billion, but
including capital gains tax from its sale of a stake in Chilean
assets and the purchase of the Oppenheimer stake in diamond
miner De Beers, the proforma debt was closer to $9 billion.
"Moreover, we have a significant capex programme in 2012. We
expect to spend around $7 billion as we are ramping up the Minas
Rio project," Finance Director Rene Medori told reporters. Minas
Rio alone will consume $2.1 billion of that total.
"We did not think it was appropriate at this stage to pay a
special dividend."
Instead, Anglo raised its total dividend 14 percent to a
higher-than-expected 74 cents a share.
"The balance sheet is looking lazy right now, but there is
the De Beers money to go out, they have a lot of spending on
metallurgical coal, they have Quellaveco (project in Peru) to
come -- and it is not impossible there would be more coking coal
approvals," analyst Des Kilalea at RBC Capital Markets said.
"A special dividend in a bull market in commodities is one
thing. A special dividend in a slightly challenging market for
commodities? I don't think so."
Anglo shares were up 1.3 percent at 2,680 pence at 1020 GMT,
just above a 1.1 percent rise in the sector.
Anglo's growth plans, which stretch across the commodity
consumption cycle, are its main defence weapon, as speculation
builds that it could come under the sights of an enlarged
Glencore-Xstrata. Miner Xstrata made a failed bid for
Anglo in 2009, and has now agreed to merge with commodities
trader Glencore.
Chief Executive Cynthia Carroll said she expected little
change to the market from the long-awaited deal.
"We have a very clear growth strategy that we set out ...
and we are delivering on that strategy," she said.
COPPER, PLATINUM WEIGH
Anglo units Kumba Iron Ore, Amplats and De
Beers had already reported earnings for the year, with Kumba and
De Beers boosted by higher prices, while platinum miner Amplats
warned on profit last month after stoppages and costs linked to
a black empowerment deal.
Anglo said operating profit from its single largest unit,
iron ore operations dominated by Kumba, climbed 23 percent to
$4.5 billion.
The market's view of Anglo's iron ore growth prospects has
been dampened by cost overruns at Minas-Rio, its flagship
greenfield Brazilian project, but the miner stuck to delivery
targets and said it was working to mitigate a "very intense"
high inflation environment and the impact of the 2014 World Cup
and 2016 Olympics on its ability to retain staff.
Anglo is also considering iron ore projects in new basins,
including West Africa, where it is already exploring.
In copper, the second-largest contributor to the group's
bottom line, operating profit dropped 13 percent to $2.46
billion, as the miner was hit by an expected double whammy of
lower sales volumes and higher costs.
The miner provided no update on its dispute with Chilean
state copper miner Codelco, but said it was still
open to reaching a "commercially acceptable" solution to avoid a
legal battle that could last over a year.
"But we are going to protect the interest of our
shareholders and our legal rights," Carroll said.
Anglo saw a 52 percent rise in metallurgical coal profits
and 73 percent rise in income from thermal coal. Analysts
fretted instead about platinum, where Anglo, the only major
diversified miner in this space, has been squeezed by blanket
safety stoppages that cost the industry over 300,000 ounces last
year, rising costs and an uncertain outlook.
"We are looking at the shape of the portfolio, the size of
the portfolio, whether we should be doing more recycling... how
do we get this business back to where we were in 2008," Carroll
said, brushing off questions of a potential sale.
"We are focusing on getting it right."