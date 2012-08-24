Investors welcome Anglo's Chile deal, call for focus elsewhere

* Call on Anglo to turn to platinum, Brazil troubles
* Anglo review of platinum due by year-end
By Clara Ferreira-Marques and Sinead Cruise
LONDON, Aug 24 Investors in Anglo American
said its $2.8 billion sale of a stake in its Chilean
unit that ended a 10-month battle was a reasonable compromise
and called on the miner to shift its focus to other problem
areas, including South African platinum.
Anglo and state-owned Chilean rival Codelco agreed on
Thursday to a deal that reduced the global miner's ownership of
its coveted Anglo American Sur (AAS) properties to 50.1 percent
but left it in control and may have salvaged its relationships
in the world's top copper-producing country.
"My take would be that at least they have managed to broker
some kind of deal that brings an end to the hostilities. It
probably is a reasonable compromise," one of the 20 largest
institutional shareholders in Anglo said on Friday.
"It could have been worse. If you go toe-to-toe with a
government body like that, you could end up with a much poorer
outcome. We are reasonably happy that they can have a sensible
working relationship there going forward."
Anglo said the two companies would, for example, work
together on development of AAS's promising Los Bronces mine and
Codelco's nearby Andina.
Codelco, the world's largest copper producer, said in
October last year it wanted to exercise a long-standing option
to purchase 49 percent of AAS when the option window opened in
January this year.
But Anglo surprised the market just weeks later by selling a
24.5 percent share to Japanese trading house Mitsubishi
for $5.4 billion, well above the option price, which thwarted
Codelco's plans.
The Mitsubishi deal, which Anglo said preserved shareholder
value but Codelco said was done in bad faith, plunged both sides
into a bruising dispute.
In the end, Anglo lost control of 49.9 percent of AAS,
marginally more than it would have done under the original sale,
but brought in $2.3 billion more than it would have got under
the basic option deal - excluding, of course, legal fees and any
intangible impact on its reputation.
Analysts put net proceeds at around $1.6 billion.
"In the end, shareholders have done OK after staring into
the abyss of really upsetting a major resource-rich country,"
said a second shareholder among Anglo's top 50 investors.
"Retaining operational control is good and the valuation
overall is solid. The next major challenges are sorting out the
Brazilian iron ore project and controlling the growing labour
unrest in South Africa."
Analysts agreed the dilution to Anglo's bottom line was a
small price to pay for extracting it from the dispute, which
many felt Anglo should have tackled before things soured.
MORE WOES
Anglo has been hit by delays and cost overruns at its
flagship iron ore project, Minas Rio in Brazil, and trouble in
South African platinum, where it controls the largest miner,
Anglo American Platinum (Amplats).
With Chile done, investors said, Anglo has to attempt to
address these issues, though none said it would be easy.
Of the two major headaches, investors see platinum as the
most pressing as Anglo prepares to deliver a review of Amplats
by year-end in an industry squeezed by high costs and low prices
and troubled by violence. Last week South African police opened
fire on striking workers at another platinum miner and killed
34.
"Platinum is a tough nut to crack. It was tough anyway, and
we now have a very volatile labour situation, turning into a
volatile political situation, that will make handling the
platinum restructuring that much more difficult," analyst Des
Kilalea at RBC Capital Markets said.
The platinum industry is awaiting details of Anglo's plans
to overhaul its unit, but the recent clashes in South Africa
have tempered hopes of drastic cost cuts.
"People still have their concerns that nothing seems to be
going very well at Anglo at the moment. They are just fighting
fires left, right and centre," the first shareholder said.
"Can you lay this all at (CEO Cynthia Carroll's) feet? I
don't think so, but it's still a lot to happen on your watch."