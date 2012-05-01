UPDATE 3-UK orders Anglo-Lafarge venture to sell assets

* Commission had ruled that JV could damage competition
* Demands enough sales to pave way for new competitors
* Swiss-based Holcim, UK's Breedon seen as potential buyers
By Clara Ferreira-Marques
LONDON, May 1 Miner Anglo American and
cement maker Lafarge must sell major assets to win
British clearance for a tie-up of their building materials
businesses, a move the regulator hopes could bring new players
into the market.
Britain's Competition Commission ruled in February that the
planned joint venture, agreed last year, could damage
competition in certain markets for construction materials.
Analysts at the time assumed that forced divestments would be
required to address those concerns.
On Tuesday the Commission said the two companies had to sell
an "extensive package of operations", including one of the UK's
largest cement plants.
Both companies said they were confident the conditions would
be met, prompting speculation that they might have buyers for
the assets lined up, despite government austerity plans that are
likely to limit spending on infrastructure.
Global miner Anglo American said the strategic rationale for
the venture remained clear. Anglo, refocusing on core mining
activities, struggled for more than three years to find a buyer
for its Tarmac UK unit before agreeing last year to a joint
venture with France-based Lafarge's British cement, aggregates,
concrete and asphalt businesses.
The Competition Commission began looking into the proposed
venture, which would have rung up annual sales worth 1.8 billion
pounds ($2.9 billion) in 2010, after the tie-up was challenged
by the Office of Fair Trading in September.
The assets that the two companies have to sell include a
cement plant, quarry and linked rail depot in northern England,
a network of ready-mix concrete plants representing over half
the proposed venture's capacity, six aggregate quarries and two
asphalt plants, the Commission said.
Lafarge's Hope cement plant in northern England is one of
the largest in Britain, and regulators hope its sale will bring
in a new player to maintain the current level of competition.
The UK cement market is currently dominated by Lafarge, Tarmac,
Cemex and HeidelbergCement's Hanson.
The sale of the Hope plant was proposed by Anglo and
Lafarge.
Analysts have pointed to Swiss-based Holcim, which
has aggregates and ready-mix in the UK but no cement, as a
potential buyer for the cement assets.
AIM-listed Breedon Aggregates, run by construction
industry veterans and now the UK's largest independent operator
in aggregates, could also be a buyer for some of the assets.
"They would be right at the front of the queue for buying
aggregates and ready-mix assets," building materials analyst
Charlie Campbell at Liberum said.
Breedon said in a statement it had indicated its interest in
assets that could be sold as a result of the antitrust move, and
would assess opportunities once more detail was available.
Holcim could not be reached for comment.
AUSTERITY DEAL
The assets, however, are likely to be less attractive to
foreign players who do not already have a UK presence, as the
country enters n period of austerity likely to substantially
rein in major infrastructure and public works projects, which
account for roughly half of demand for cement and aggregates.
"If half of demand is under quite serious pressure, life is
not going to be much fun ... It is not an obviously exciting
time to get involved," Campbell said. "Lafarge and Tarmac, or
Anglo, are doing what they are doing because they want out ...
Ultimately, both of them would want to sell down their stake."
Details of how the assets will be sold and packaged will be
finalised after the publication of the final report.
"We believe that these extensive sales will help protect all
customers' interests in these key markets, which is particularly
important when one considers how much construction work is
funded by the public purse," said Roger Witcomb, chairman of the
Anglo/Lafarge Inquiry Group.